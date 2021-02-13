Bangladesh logs 291 new virus cases, another 13 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 03:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 291 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 540,266.
The death toll climbed to 8,266 after 13 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.
Another 374 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 486,767.
As many as 12,871 samples were tested at 210 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.26 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.1 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 108.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
