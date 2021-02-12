Ron Sikder is arrested upon arrival in Dhaka

Ron, who had left the country soon after the case was filed, was apprehended on Friday upon his arrival at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport following the death of his father, according to Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of detective police.

"He is named in a case and we have arrested him in connection with that," he said.

Ron's father Zainul Haque Sikder, chairman of Sikder Group, passed away on Feb 10.

He and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, also a director of National Bank, are accused of abducting and threatening to kill the managing director of Exim Bank in a case started with Gulshan police on May 19 last year.

Later, Ron and Dipu fled Bangladesh to Thailand by an air ambulance on May 25.

Detective police subsequently seized a vehicle belonging to Ron Sikder after investigating the case amid an uproar over reports of the brothers' escape.