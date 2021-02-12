'Missing' woman found with dismembered body of lover, charged with murder

The body of the man, identified as 33-year-old Sajib Hasan, was chopped up into five pieces and laid on the third floor of a building at KM Das Lane in Wari's Shamibagh on Thursday.

The woman, Shahnaz Parvin, 48, who had been missing from her husband's house in Shamibagh since Tuesday, was found next to the body.

She was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Police went to the area to look for the woman after her husband filed a general diary.

A relative of Sajib later started a murder case with Wari Police Station, with Shahnaz being named as the lone suspect, according to OC Azizur Rahman.

Three parts of Sajib's body were on the floor while the other parts were lying in the bathroom.

Shahnaz was having an extramarital affair with Sajib for five years. She later fled her husband's home with money and jewellery and moved in with Sajib, according to police.

The two subsequently had a row which culminated in Sajib's murder on Thursday morning, said Deputy Commission Iftekhar Alam, based on the information divulged by Shahnaz during a preliminary interrogation.

Sajib had initially stabbed Shahnaz during the scuffle but the knife later fell into Parveen's hand and she struck the fatal blow, he added.

On why Shahnaz is the only suspect in the case, Alam said, "While staying with Sajib, she realised that he had been having affairs with other women as well and his main motive was to take Shahnaz's money and jewellery."

Shahnaz confessed to cutting Sajib's body into five pieces with the curved blade in the kitchen, he added.

She, too, has stab wounds in her arm, according to him.

Sajib, a resident of Jhenaidah, had been living alone in the single-room flat. He was a transport worker and a handicraftsman.

"Shahnaz will be interrogated further. It appears that she acted alone as of now. But if we get information about the involvement of anyone else, then we will add them to the list of suspects. But for now, Shahnaz is the only suspect," said OC Azizur.