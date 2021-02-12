Bangladesh reports 5 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 9 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2021 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 03:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered five new deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily count in over nine months, to take the death toll to 8,253.
The caseload climbed to 539,975 after 404 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 422 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 486,393.
As many as 14,328 samples were tested at 210 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.82 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.08 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 107.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
