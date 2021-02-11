Hasina urges Ansar to pay special attention to the youth

The prime minister made the call during the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP via videoconferencing from Ganabhaban on Thursday.

"You (Ansar-VDP members) are also contributing to matters such as preventing child marriages, drug use, terrorism and militancy. You are playing a special role in ensuring that the youth of our country do not get involved in such activities and you must continue doing so."

"I urge you to pay special attention so that our children do not go astray."

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus further, Bangladesh has been conducting a mass immunisation drive across the country, Hasina noted.

Addressing members of the paramilitary auxiliary forces, she said, “Today, we are dealing with the coronavirus. I would request every member of Ansar-VDP to take the coronavirus vaccine as we have already started the programme. Many people are scared while some are afraid of needles. But we have made arrangements so that they do not fall sick, comply with health directive and take the vaccine on time and we want your cooperation in this regard. ”

The head of government also advised the members of the forces to follow the health and safety rules while instructing them to ensure that everyone is mindful about vaccination.

Hasina recalled the role of Ansar and VDP in Bangladesh's Liberation War and the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

She also highlighted the various steps taken by the government for the development of the forces.