Govt halts registration service at coronavirus vaccination centres
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST
The government has halted the registration service at the coronavirus vaccine centres.
People arriving at the vaccination centres without prior registration are causing big crowds, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in an event organised by the Department of Family Planning on Thursday.
The government took the decision to ensure a proper implementation of the vaccination programme, he said.
The Directorate General of Health Services had arranged a registration service for the people from remote areas, especially those having no access to smartphones.
More than 1 million people have registered for getting the coronavirus vaccine, while as many as 300,000 people have taken the shot, the minister said.
“We want the vaccination service to be done properly. But now we see more people opting for on-spot registration while those who did online registration are not getting access. Elderly people as well as doctors and nurses administering the vaccine are facing trouble. We don’t want this situation to go on.”
“As the registration system was successful with more than 1 million people registering, we don’t want on-spot registration anymore.”
Only those with prior registration will be given a vaccine shot at a centre, the minister said. The government will think about reintroducing on-spot registrations in the vaccination centres, if needed.
Some people had criticised the coronavirus vaccine earlier, but now more people are interested in taking the jab, the health minister said.
“I've seen places that had thin crowds earlier are now getting overcrowded. People are getting confident (about the vaccination). They are ignoring all criticisms.”
