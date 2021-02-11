Bangladesh tribunal sentences 3 to prison until death for war crimes in Mymensingh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2021 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 01:08 PM BdST
A tribunal has sentenced three people to prison until death and jailed five others for 20 years over a series of crimes during the 1971 Liberation War in Mymensingh's Gafargaon and Bhaluka.
Among the nine accused, one man was acquitted to become the first person to be exonerated by the war crimes tribunal in the 42 cases it has tried.
A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Thursday.
The accused faced four charges of abduction, detention, torture and murder during Bangladesh's war of independence.
The case alleged that they joined the anti-Bangladesh paramilitary force Razakar during the war and collaborated with the Pakistani occupation army to commit the crimes in different villages of Mymensingh.
Of the remaining nine, Md Khalilur Rahman Mir, Md Shamsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, Md Abdullah, Md Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali and Abdul Latif were present in court during the verdict.
But four others, namely AFM Faizullah, Abdul Razzak Mandal, Sirajul Islam Tota and Alim Uddin Khan are absconding.
Among them, Faizullah, Abdur Razzak and Shamsuzzaman have been imprisoned until death while Khalilur, Abdullah, Rois Uddin, Sirajul and Alim Uddin will serve 20 years in jail.
Meanwhile, Abdul Latif has been absolved of all charges in the case.
The court had kept the verdict in the case pending (CAV) on Jan 26, 2020 after hearing the arguments of both the parties.
But the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic meant that it could not rule on any war crimes case last year.
- Bangladesh vaccinates another 158,000 on fourth day of COVID immunisation drive
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis not to take COVID vaccine criticisms seriously
- Nine die as bus, truck collide in Jhenaidah
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year