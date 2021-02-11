Bangladesh tribunal sentences 3 to prison until death for war crimes in Mymensingh

Among the nine accused, one man was acquitted to become the first person to be exonerated by the war crimes tribunal in the 42 cases it has tried.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Thursday.

The accused faced four charges of abduction, detention, torture and murder during Bangladesh's war of independence.

The case alleged that they joined the anti-Bangladesh paramilitary force Razakar during the war and collaborated with the Pakistani occupation army to commit the crimes in different villages of Mymensingh.

The tribunal opened the trial proceedings on Mar 8, 2018 after framing charges against 11 people in the case. However, two of the accused died in the course of the trial.

Of the remaining nine, Md Khalilur Rahman Mir, Md Shamsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, Md Abdullah, Md Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali and Abdul Latif were present in court during the verdict.

But four others, namely AFM Faizullah, Abdul Razzak Mandal, Sirajul Islam Tota and Alim Uddin Khan are absconding.

Among them, Faizullah, Abdur Razzak and Shamsuzzaman have been imprisoned until death while Khalilur, Abdullah, Rois Uddin, Sirajul and Alim Uddin will serve 20 years in jail.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif has been absolved of all charges in the case.

The court had kept the verdict in the case pending (CAV) on Jan 26, 2020 after hearing the arguments of both the parties.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic meant that it could not rule on any war crimes case last year.