Bangladesh reports 418 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2021 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 04:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 418 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 539,571.

The death toll climbed to 8,248 after nine fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.

Another 681 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 485,971.

As many as 15,776 samples were tested at 210 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.65 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.07 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.

Globally, over 107.37 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.35 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

