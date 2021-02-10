Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2021 03:56 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 03:56 AM BdST
Police have arrested Anju Kapur, the widow to retired Air Force captain Mustafa Jaglul Wahid, on charges of embezzling Tk 14 million from her late husband’s bank account.
The 54-year old drew the money without informing other heirs a day after her husband’s death, according to the police.
An Indian national, Anju is managing director of clothing company Arrianna Styles Ltd. Her brother Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor is a young Bollywood actor.
Jaglul, brother of Bangladeshi pop legend Ferdous Wahid, went into retirement in 2005 and separated from his first wife the same year.
She allegedly barred her two stepdaughters from entering the house after Jaglul’s death on Oct 10 last year. The police later helped them enter the house following a High Court order.
The CID arrested Anju early on Tuesday in a case started by her stepdaughter Mushfiqa Mustafa on Oct 20 last year.
Mushfiqa said in the case that she initiated the legal action after realising that Anju had taken away the money from Jaglul’s account in the City Bank.
Mushfiqa and her sister Mubashira Mustafa also filed a general diary or GD with Gulshan police on Oct 12.
The police produced Anju in Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday and sought a five-day remand.
The court adjourned the hearing and sent her to jail.
