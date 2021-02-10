Nine die as bus, truck collide in Jhenaidah
Jhenaidah Correspondent,
Published: 10 Feb 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 04:27 PM BdST
At least 9 people have died after a bus and a truck collided on a highway in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj Upazila.
The accident took place at Upazila's Barobazar on Wednesday, said Highway Police Station OC Sheikh Mesbah Uddin.
More to follow
More stories
Recent Stories
- Four dead in head-on collision between minibus and autorickshaw in Teknaf
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Dhaka waste collectors demand revival of their approval, threaten work stoppage
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible