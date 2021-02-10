Home > Bangladesh

Nine die as bus, truck collide in Jhenaidah

  Jhenaidah Correspondent, 

Published: 10 Feb 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 04:27 PM BdST

At least 9 people have died after a bus and a truck collided on a highway in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj Upazila.

The accident took place at Upazila's Barobazar on Wednesday, said Highway Police Station OC Sheikh Mesbah Uddin.

 

More to follow

