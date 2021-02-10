Hasina urges Bangladeshis not to take COVID vaccine criticisms seriously
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2021 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 07:54 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has urged people not to take seriously criticisms of the government’s efforts to bring coronavirus vaccines and immunise them.
The government initiated the steps to bring the vaccine because it gives top priority to the people’s lives, the prime minister said at Jubo League’s 48th anniversary discussion on Wednesday.
“We’ve already begun giving the vaccine, but we have to hear many things. It will be (unwise) if you pay heed to these words,” she said on joining the event at Krishibid Institution via video call from the Ganabhaban.
“Many said that vaccines would not arrive in Bangladesh. Many developed countries could not bring the vaccines. But I didn’t lose focus, because the people and their lives are the most important thing to me,” she added.
The mass immunisation campaign began Sunday following a dry run after the ruling party chief inaugurated the vaccination drive last month.
Bangladesh is using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine doses, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, in the inoculation drive.
Studies proved the vaccine safe and efficient, but the BNP criticised the procurement of the vaccine from India. Some suggested Bangladeshis would be used as lab rats to test the vaccine.
She asked the Jubo League leaders and activists to help people get the vaccine.
“The fears they initially had are gone now.”
But, she stressed, everyone should continue wearing masks, washing hands with soap and water or sanitiser frequently and maintaining physical distancing even after getting the vaccine until the pandemic is over.
Besides Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Awami League leaders attended the event.
- Nine die as bus, truck collide in Jhenaidah
- Bangladesh logs 388 new virus cases, another 10 die
- Four dead in head-on collision between minibus and autorickshaw in Teknaf
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed