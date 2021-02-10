Four dead in head-on collision between minibus and autorickshaw in Teknaf
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2021 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 01:18 PM BdST
Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus and an autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The accident took place on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road in the Upazila's Howaikyang Union around 9:30 am Wednesday, according to Howaikyang Police Outpost's SI Nure Alam.
The victims were all passengers of the autorickshaw but the authorities are yet to identify them.
A Cox's Bazar-bound minibus operated by Palki Paribahan rammed into the autorickshaw near Unchiprang, leaving the vehicle in a crumpled heap, Alam said, citing witnesses.
"Three people, including a woman, died on the spot. Locals rescued another person from the scene, but he died on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," he added.
