Four dead in head-on collision between minibus and autorickshaw in Teknaf

The accident took place on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road in the Upazila's Howaikyang Union around 9:30 am Wednesday, according to Howaikyang Police Outpost's SI Nure Alam.

The victims were all passengers of the autorickshaw but the authorities are yet to identify them.

A Cox's Bazar-bound minibus operated by Palki Paribahan rammed into the autorickshaw near Unchiprang, leaving the vehicle in a crumpled heap, Alam said, citing witnesses.

"Three people, including a woman, died on the spot. Locals rescued another person from the scene, but he died on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," he added.