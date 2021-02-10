Dhaka waste collectors demand revival of their certification, threaten work stoppage

They have also demanded a halt on the tender for collection and transportation of waste under the Dhaka city corporations, calling it a conspiracy to block the livelihood of around 19,000 waste collectors in the capital.

Members of the PWCSP demonstrated outside the National Press Club on Tuesday. They wore shrouds and sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help to meet their demands.

The two Dhaka city corporations have the responsibility to remove and manage waste but the authorities are just working to remove garbage from the designated containers to the dumping ground as it is not possible for the limited number of city corporation workers to collect wastes from the homes.

Annisul Huq, late mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, was the organiser of the PWCSP. After its formation in 2000, he empowered the organisation to certify waste collectors by bringing all the ward-based groups of waste collectors in 2015.

The regular city corporation cleaners usually sweep the main roads of the capital.

Nahid Akter Lucky, president of PWCSP, said the citizens pay 2 percent of their holding tax as bill for waste management while the PWCSP has been collecting Tk 25-30 as their allowances.

Now the city corporations want to add a Tk 100 bill and award the job of managing the waste collection to the ward councillors, he alleged.

“We, the cleaners who have been doing the work for a long time, are now losing our jobs,” he said, adding that it will force many of them to take up illegal work for a living.