Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2021 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 10:03 PM BdST
Bangladesh has administered more than 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to people in a day as crowds at the inoculation centres in Dhaka have grown bigger.
“It is better to get the vaccine than to get the coronavirus,” said Nilufar Alam, who was resting at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Tuesday after taking her first jab.
“I was afraid after hearing some rumours. But my fears were gone when I saw others take the vaccine,” said the woman in her 60s who came with her son from Khilgaon.
Bangladesh launched the mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Sunday.
Mizanur Rahman, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services, said more people were taking the vaccine Tuesday because they were inspired by the influential people taking the doses in the past two days.
Besides this, more people received SMS confirming their registration for the vaccine, he said.
The government is administering the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine doses, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, for free.
Brig Gen Zulfiqer Ahmed Amin, director of the BSMMU hospital, said they targeted to give 1,200 doses on Tuesday and were close to reaching it by noon. They administered the doses to 560 people on Sunday and 898 on Monday.
He said they have the capacity to inoculate more people in a day. In the end of Tuesday’s drive, the hospital gave the doses to 1,494 people.
Ajgar Ali, a retired banker, said he felt no problem after taking the vaccine. “Everyone should go for it.”
BSMMU has kept an option for registration at the centre.
A person is taking a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on the third day of mass inoculation on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who had earlier said he would have been the first person to take the vaccine had he been given the opportunity, got his dose at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.
The number of people who took the vaccine there rose to 272 from 98 on Sunday and 156 on Monday.
In the capital, the health workers gave more than 12,000 doses on Tuesday, according to the DGHS. The number was nearly 7,200 on Monday.
Across the country, the total number of people vaccinated on Tuesday stood at 101,082. On Sunday and Monday, the figure was 77,669.
As many as 207 people had mild side effects after receiving the doses on Tuesday.
Bangladesh began the vaccination drive initially at 1,015 hospitals and centres. It has prepared 7,344 teams for the drive. The DGHS said they have the capacity to administer 300,000 doses a day.
