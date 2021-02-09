Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 387 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2021 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 04:00 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 387 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 538,765.

The death toll climbed to 8,229 after eight fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the government.

Another 642 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 484,573.

Globally, over 106.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

