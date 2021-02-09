Bangladesh reports 387 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2021 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 04:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 387 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 538,765.
The death toll climbed to 8,229 after eight fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the government.
Another 642 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 484,573.
Globally, over 106.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- Medical college entry exams on Apr 2
- SP Tanvir transferred to Barishal
- Govt designs new law for day care centres
- 4 to die for robbery-linked killing in Cumilla
- Govt reports 316 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- 31,160 take COVID vaccine doses
- Registration date at vaccine centre not set
- Govt reports 292 new virus cases, 15 deaths
Recent Stories
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Low gas pressure, power cuts disrupt life in Dhaka
- Admission test for medical colleges on Apr 2, dental colleges on Apr 30
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Govt designs new law for running child day care centres properly
- Cumilla court sentences 4 to death for robbery-linked killing in 2016
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election as thousands join protests against coup
- More people emboldened by buzz around vaccine to battle coronavirus in Bangladesh