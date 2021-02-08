Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2021 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 07:42 PM BdST
Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat, who came under the spotlight over a squabble with a senior judicial magistrate, has been transferred from Kushtia to Barishal in the latest shake-up in the force.
A notice issued by the home ministry’s public security division outlined the reshuffle of 12 police superintendents on Monday.
SP Tanvir drew scrutiny after misbehaving with Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mohsin Hasan during the municipal elections in Bheramara.
The magistrate moved the Election Commission on Jan 17 seeking actions against the SP and his team.
Arafat appeared before a panel of judges on Jan 25 seeking forgiveness after the High Court summoned him.
Barishal's deputy commissioner has been appointed as Tanvir's replacement in Kushtia.
Apart from this, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Hamidul Alam was transferred to the highway police and Bagerhat Police SP Pankaj Chandra Roy was reassigned to the Criminal Investigation Department of Dhaka.
Jamalpur Police SP Md Delowar Hossain was moved to CID’s Dhaka unit as well, while Narail Police SP Mohammad Jasim Uddin was assigned as the deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
Patuakhali Police SP Md Mainul Hasan was made the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. SP KM Ariful Haque of Gazipur district police was reassigned to Bagerhat.
CID special SP Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed was made the superintendent of Jamalpur district police and DMP Deputy Commissioner Prabir Kumar Roy was handed the duty of the superintendent of Narail district police.
Chattogram police Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah was reassigned as the SP of Patuakhali district police.
Rangpur CID’s special police SP Milu Mia Biswas was transferred to Khagrachari Commandant of APBn (Armed Police Battalion).
