Govt designs new law for running child day care centres properly
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2021 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 07:06 PM BdST
The government has prepared a new legal framework to ensure the proper management of day care centres for children.
The cabinet approved the draft of ‘Child Day Care Centre Act 2021’ on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
The new law will require seeking the government's approval and certification to set up day care centres. It also has a provision to impose a fine of upto Tk 500,000 or 10 years' imprisonment in case of any mismanagement.
Government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities can establish and run child day care centres, but they all will be regulated under the new law once it comes into force, Anwarul said in a briefing.
The draft law makes it mandatory to ensure health protection and other services for the children, Anwarul said, adding the centre authorities must share their feedback with the parents once every three months.
At present, 119 child day care centres are running under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and 20 under the Ministry of Social Welfare, the cabinet secretary said.
“No-one can run a child care centre without government approval after the law is enacted. It will be a crime to operate one without permission. All centres must register within six months of the law's enactment. The Ministry and Women and Children will oversee all day care centres,” he added.
- Govt reports 316 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- 31,160 take COVID vaccine doses
- Registration date at vaccine centre not set
- Govt reports 292 new virus cases, 15 deaths
- Dipan murder trial will be incomplete: wife
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Special treatment of inmate: 2 prison officials sacked
- Govt declares 6 sectors free from child labour
- Govt designs new law for running child day care centres properly
- Cumilla court sentences 4 to death for robbery-linked killing in 2016
- Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- The great pandemic wedding boom