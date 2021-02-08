Govt designs new law for running child day care centres properly

The cabinet approved the draft of ‘Child Day Care Centre Act 2021’ on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The new law will require seeking the government's approval and certification to set up day care centres. It also has a provision to impose a fine of upto Tk 500,000 or 10 years' imprisonment in case of any mismanagement.

Government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities can establish and run child day care centres, but they all will be regulated under the new law once it comes into force, Anwarul said in a briefing.

The draft law makes it mandatory to ensure health protection and other services for the children, Anwarul said, adding the centre authorities must share their feedback with the parents once every three months.

At present, 119 child day care centres are running under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and 20 under the Ministry of Social Welfare, the cabinet secretary said.

“No-one can run a child care centre without government approval after the law is enacted. It will be a crime to operate one without permission. All centres must register within six months of the law's enactment. The Ministry and Women and Children will oversee all day care centres,” he added.