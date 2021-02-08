Cumilla court sentences 4 to death for robbery-linked killing in 2016
Kazi Enamul Hoque, Comilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2021 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 04:40 PM BdST
A Cumilla court has sentenced four people to death and jailed a fifth for 10 years for killing an army soldier during a train robbery in 2016.
Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict on Monday.
The convicts who received the death penalty are Sirajul Islam Babu, Uzzal Mia Prakash Yasin, Jony Prakash Nayan and 'Pradip'.
The fifth convict is Ali Akkas, a native of Brahmanbaria.
Abdur Rahman, an army soldier and resident of Madanergao village in Chandpur's Faridganj Upazila, was killed by the robbers while travelling by train to Bogura Cantonment, his workplace, on Oct 20, 2016.
Police recovered his body from Laksam Upazila a day after the incident, according to the case dossier.
Rahman's father Maulana Mofizul Islam filed a case with Laksam Police Station over the incident.
- 31,160 take COVID vaccine doses
- Registration date at vaccine centre not set
- Govt reports 292 new virus cases, 15 deaths
- Dipan murder trial will be incomplete: wife
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Special treatment of inmate: 2 prison officials sacked
- Govt declares 6 sectors free from child labour
- Avijit murder case verdict on Feb 16
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing
- Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation