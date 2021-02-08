Cumilla court sentences 4 to death for robbery-linked killing in 2016

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convicts who received the death penalty are Sirajul Islam Babu, Uzzal Mia Prakash Yasin, Jony Prakash Nayan and 'Pradip'.

The fifth convict is Ali Akkas, a native of Brahmanbaria.

Abdur Rahman, an army soldier and resident of Madanergao village in Chandpur's Faridganj Upazila, was killed by the robbers while travelling by train to Bogura Cantonment, his workplace, on Oct 20, 2016.

Police recovered his body from Laksam Upazila a day after the incident, according to the case dossier.

Rahman's father Maulana Mofizul Islam filed a case with Laksam Police Station over the incident.