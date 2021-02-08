Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 316 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 538,378.
The death toll climbed to 8,221 after 16 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 559 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 483,931.
Globally, over 106.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- 31,160 take COVID vaccine doses
- Registration date at vaccine centre not set
- Govt reports 292 new virus cases, 15 deaths
- Dipan murder trial will be incomplete: wife
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Special treatment of inmate: 2 prison officials sacked
- Govt declares 6 sectors free from child labour
- Avijit murder case verdict on Feb 16
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing
- Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation