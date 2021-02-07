Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292

The death toll climbed to 8,205 after 15 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

Another 531 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 483,372.

As many as 12,404 samples were tested at 206 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.35 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.84 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.

Globally, over 105.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.