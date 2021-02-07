Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 04:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 292 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 538,062.
The death toll climbed to 8,205 after 15 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 531 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 483,372.
As many as 12,404 samples were tested at 206 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.35 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.84 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Globally, over 105.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Dipan murder trial will be incomplete: wife
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Special treatment of inmate: 2 prison officials sacked
- Govt declares 6 sectors free from child labour
- Avijit murder case verdict on Feb 16
- Tarique sentenced to 2 years in jail
- Vaccination plan revised
- Hasina motorcade attack: 50 jailed
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing
- Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers
- Bangladesh logs 435 new virus cases, another 7 die
- Family says schoolgirl, who fell off a motorbike in Hatirjheel, was murdered
- Dhaka University suspends private medical college form submission over extra fees
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban