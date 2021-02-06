Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing

Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal is set to deliver the verdict on charges against eight defendants in the case on Feb 10.

The defendants are sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Huq, Akram Hossain alias Hasib, Moinul Hassan Shamim alias Samir, Abdur Sabur Samad, Khairul Islam, Abu Siddik Sohel, Mozammel Hussain and Sheikh Abdullah.

They are all members of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, according to the police.

Six suspects are behind bars while Ziaul and Akram are fugitive from justice. The six entered a plea of not guilty during the framing of the charges in October 2019.

The police said Ziaul masterminded and ordered the killing of Dipan. Zaiul has been charged in several other cases over similar attacks.

“Zia and Akram are the masterminds. So, the trial will be incomplete if they cannot be caught,” Razia said on Friday.

The Army in January 2012 said they foiled a bid by some hardline officers to topple the Sheikh Hasina government by staging a coup. Maj Ziaul was named as the mastermind behind the failed coup bid at the time. He has been on the run since then.

Dipan, 43, was killed in his third-floor office at the Aziz Super Market in Dhaka on Oct 31, 2015.

It came months after Islamist militants murdered science writer and blogger Avijit Roy, the first death in the wave of violence against secular writers in Bangladesh.

Dipan’s Jagriti Prokashony published Avijit’s books. Another publisher of Avijit’s books, Rashid Chowdhury Tutul, survived an attack on his office in Lalmatia.

The tribunal on Thursday set Feb 16 for the verdict in the case over the killing of Avijit. Ziaul is also accused of masterminding the writer’s murder.

Razia said she hopes the tribunal will hand the death penalty to those accused of murdering her husband.

“Everything is proceeding well so far,” she said, happy with the speed of the trial.

“We are waiting to see the verdict. The issue of executing the verdict will come later,” she added.