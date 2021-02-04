Prosecutor seeks death penalty for writer-blogger Avijit murder suspects
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2021 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 03:36 AM BdST
The state has wrapped up arguments in the murder case of science writer-blogger Avijit Roy demanding maximum punishment for all the accused, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia.
The five other defendants are Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Farabi is also on the run.
The defence started presenting arguments at Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal after the state wrapped out its arguments on Wednesday.
Judge Md Mojibur Rahman set Thursday to resume hearing the rest of the defendants’ arguments.
Farabi said in a Facebook post it was a Farz or must for Muslims to kill Avijit and state counsel Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir presented a screenshot of the status in the court.
Earlier, the prosecution submitted CCTV footage of incident, video statements of the accused, their confessional statements and copies of SMS from their mobile phones to the court as evidence.
Zakir claimed the state has been able to prove the murder charge against all the defendants and therefore, they must be handed death penalty.
In one of the footages, defendant Sohel identifies himself to the investigation officer in a photo.
Saimon identified Sohel and Mukul Rana alias Shariful in the CCTV footage . Shariful died in a gunfight earlier in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.
The four accused behind bars – Sohel, Saimon, Arafat and Abir – pleaded not guilty during their defence hearing on Jan, 27.
