Narail court sentences BNP’s Tarique to 2 years in prison for dishonouring Bangabandhu
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2021 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 02:26 PM BdST
A Narail court has sentenced BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in prison in a case filed over his disrespectful comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Judge Amatul Morsheda of Narail Judicial Magistrate’s Court-2 passed the verdict on Thursday.
Another six months will be added to his jail term if he does not pay the money, according to the order.
More stories
- Govt exploring legal option against Al Jazeera
- Govt reports 438 new virus cases, 13 deaths
- Expressway glows at night
- Dead child’s father faces charges
- Govt dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘smear campaign’
- Motorcycle registration fees cut
- What Myanmar coup means for Rohingya
- Daily tally: 10 virus deaths, 443 cases
Recent Stories
- Narail court sentences BNP’s Tarique to 2 years in prison for dishonouring Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh revises vaccination plan, 3.5m doses in first month
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Satkhira court jails 50
- Prosecutor seeks death penalty for writer-blogger Avijit murder suspects
- ‘Ice’ adds to Bangladesh’s amphetamine drug woes
- Bangladesh may get 12.8m doses of Oxford vaccine under COVAX by June-end
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh government weighing legal option against Al Jazeera over report
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Al Jazeera’s report is part of anti-Bangladesh conspiracy: home minister
- Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine cuts transmission drastically, study finds
- Hasina orders action against officials over ‘incorrect’ design pushing project cost up by billions
- Bangladesh gains four places on Democracy Index 2020
- High on light, Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’