Narail court sentences BNP’s Tarique to 2 years in prison for dishonouring Bangabandhu

Judge Amatul Morsheda of Narail Judicial Magistrate’s Court-2 passed the verdict on Thursday.

Sanjib Kumar Basu, who represented the state, said Tarique has been sentenced to two years in jail without parole along with a penalty of Tk 10,000 in a case filed by Narail’s freedom fighter Md Shahjahan Biswas.

Another six months will be added to his jail term if he does not pay the money, according to the order.