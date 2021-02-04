‘Ice’ adds to Bangladesh’s amphetamine drug woes

People with knowledge of the matter say ‘ice’, also known as crystal meth, is more harmful than yaba.

The Department of Narcotics Control detained a young man in a drive on Dhaka’s Mohammadpur around two years ago. The 5 grams of ‘ice’ found in the operation is believed to be the discovery of the existence of the drug in Bangladesh.

Following information given by the detainee, a man named Hasib Bin Moamer Rashid was arrested in an operation on a house in the capital’s Jigatala.

Rashid just started the ‘ice’ business in Bangladesh by setting up a factory at the underground of the house, said Khurshid Alam, a deputy director at the DNC.

The authorities found 29 grams of ‘ice’ in the drive.

Information given by Rashid led to the arrest of a Nigerian man with half a kg of the drug in Bashundhara.

“The situation would have been worse had we not been able to bust the factory,” said Khurshid.

As much as five percent of a yaba pill is amphetamine while ‘ice’ is entirely made of the substance, according to him.

“This is why it is much more harmful than yaba and creates more response in the human body,” he said.

Dulal Krishna Saha, chief examiner of chemicals at the DNC, said crystal meth can create intense excitement in human body shortly after taking the drug.

This drug permanently damages brain veins and may cause brain haemorrhage, he said, adding that the drug also causes dementia.

Mosaddek Hossain Reza, an additional director at the department, said crystal meth began coming to Bangladesh two years ago.

On Nov 4 last year, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested six people and seized 600 grams of ‘ice’ in Gendaria, the city police’s first seizure of the drug, said HM Azimul Haque, a deputy commissioner of the DMP.

On Jan 14 this year, the DB arrested four people at Hatirpool and Hatirjheel with ‘ice’.

An official of the DNC, requesting anonymity, said ‘ice’ is used much in Thailand, but it comes to Bangladesh along with yaba from Myanmar.

When the government banned opium and marijuana in the 80s, Codeine-based Indian cough syrup Phensedyl become popular among the drug addicts of Bangladesh.

Following years of discussions with the Indian authorities, measures to prevent smuggling have made Phensedyl a relatively rare drug in Bangladesh.

In the past two decades, yaba has replaced Phensedyl, but the authorities have seen little success in preventing the drug from being smuggled from Myanmar.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last year said Myanmar does not respond much to call for steps to stop the production of the drug.

Basically, yaba was the main reason behind the law enforcers’ deadly anti-drug drives launched in 2019.

Hundreds of suspects have been killed in the raids, but the law enforcers still seize huge amounts of the drug daily.

Asked about ‘ice’, AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner of DMP DB, said, “It’s a very expensive drug. So it is not feared to be spread much like yaba. But the police are alert to prevent the spread of the drug.”

Police officials said ‘ice’ also comes from Malaysia, where only 1 gram of the drug sells at 15,000 ringgit, or over Tk 300,000.