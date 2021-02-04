Bangladesh revises vaccination plan, 3.5m doses in first month
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2021 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 02:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to inoculate 3.5 million people, instead of 6 million previously, against COVID-19 in the first month of the nationwide vaccination programme
The changes were brought to the plan for a nationwide vaccination campaign, which is scheduled to start on Feb 7, said Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director-general of health services.
The decision came after a meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister over the distribution of vaccine doses, Alam told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The nationwide immunisation drive will start with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. A person will get two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Bangladesh has already received a total of seven million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including two million free doses from the Indian government.
Bangladesh purchased 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. Serum has already supplied five million doses and plans to provide 25 million doses by June.
Meanwhile, the country is expected to receive 12.5 million doses of Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine in the first half of 2021 under COVAX.
