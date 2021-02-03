Bangladesh may get 12.8m doses of Oxford vaccine under COVAX by June-end

In an interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday, the facility, co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, said Bangladesh will get the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The delivery is estimated to begin as of late February, subject to WHO Emergency Use Listing Procedure, manufacturing supply capacity and completion of pre-requisites.

The WHO has not yet approved the AstraZeneca vaccine – although evaluation processes are currently underway.

If, during this period, different products become available, this indicative distribution will need to be adjusted as different products may be allocated to a participant and therefore the quantities indicated for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine may be altered, COVAX said in the forecast.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque had earlier said 25 million doses under the COVAX programme are expected to arrive by May or June.

COVAX currently anticipates 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to the facility in the first quarter of 2021.

Bangladesh had also applied for the Pfizer vaccine from the initial volume, but it appears that the country is unlikely to get the doses developed by the company.

Based on the limited quantity of doses available, the list of participants for the Pfizer vaccine was pared down via a WHO-led review process.

The WHO considered complexities related to rolling-out a vaccine requiring ultra-cold chain while reviewing the applications.

Bhutan and the Maldives, among others, are expected to get the Pfizer doses from the initial supply.

Of the Oxford vaccine doses from Serum, 35-40 percent will be available in the first quarter of this year and 60-65 percent in the second quarter.

Armed with seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum, Bangladesh is set to begin mass inoculation on Feb 7.

It has already administered the doses on a limited number of people last month for observation following the WHO protocol as the trials were not held in the country.

It received five million doses under a deal for a total of 30 million doses while India sent additional two million doses as gift.

Bangladesh is expected to get around 68 million doses of COVID vaccines under COVAX to cover 20 percent of the population.

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 330 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 240 million of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, in the first half of this year

The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the UN Children's Fund, said its interim distribution forecast would cover an average of 3.3% of total populations of 145 participating countries.

COVAX said in a statement that the allocations would be subject to various caveats, including WHO emergency listing and countries' readiness and acceptance.

India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX scheme as part of a new long-term deal, said Henrietta Fore, chief of UNICEF.

The shots would be delivered over a number of years at the cost of about $3 per dose for low- and middle-income countries, she said in a briefing.

The deal is on top of the goal of distributing 2 billion doses of vaccines to poor countries this year under the COVAX facility.

[With details from Reuters]