Bangladesh logs 438 virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2021 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 03:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 438 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 536,545.
The death toll climbed to 8,162 after 13 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 578 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 481,306.
As many as 14,985 samples were tested at 206 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 2.92 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.70 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Globally, over 103.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.25 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
