Al Jazeera’s report is part of anti-Bangladesh conspiracy: home minister

The minister made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the River Police's ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at Gulshan Police Plaza on Wednesday.

“Our foreign minister and ISPR have already responded to the report. It is not based on facts -- it's yellow journalism… This does not fall within journalistic norms,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Feb 1 published a statement in which it described Al Jazeera’s report as ‘false' and 'defamatory’.

“The Bangladesh Government rejects this desperate “smear campaign” instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere…,” it read.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate also issued a response on Tuesday, saying the report was ‘vested’ and ‘ill-motivated’.

“I think the people behind were driven by an agenda. We think it is baseless and is a representation of an anti-Bangladesh conspiracy.”

The home minister also addressed the recent deaths from alcohol poisoning caused by the consumption 'adulterated liquor' in different parts of the country. “There are some dishonest businessmen who do these things and often mix adulterants."

“If you look back at the past few days, you will see many such incidents have occurred. Detective police have identified them. They have also uncovered how and where these are being adulterated. Those of you [journalists] who drink, do not drink adulterated liquor. You must remember that you may suffer similarly if you do.”

Bangladesh is also tightening security measures on its border with Myanmar following a coup d'état in the country, according to Khan.

On the overthrow of the democratically-elected government by the military, he said, “What Myanmar is doing is its internal matter. Myanmar also had military rule in the past. Later the government changed but the military rule was sustained -- we’ve seen that too.”

“Those who have crossed the border (into Bangladesh) are already here. But we are staying vigilant so that no-one new gets in."