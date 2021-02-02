Wife of PM Hasina’s personal physician dies from post-COVID pneumonia

She breathed her last around 2:30pm on Tuesday at Green Life Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Dr Abdullah said.

A former professor of social welfare at Tejgaon College in the capital, Mahmuda was hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus in December last year.

“We were in fact preparing to take her back home. But new complications emerged in the meantime. She had pneumonia,” Dr Abdullah told bdnews24.com.

Rehana Akter, a customer care executive at the hospital, said Mahmuda was taken to the cabin from the COVID-19 ward after recovery. She was once again transferred to High Dependency Unit and then to Intensive Care Unit when her condition deteriorated.

Abdullah had caught COVID-19 as well and was admitted to the hospital on Dec 15.

Mahmuda was diagnosed with the disease a couple of days later and admitted to the same hospital.