Father of dead child faces lawsuit after greenlighting bail plea of suspect

The High Court ordered the authorities to arrest Khasru Mia, the father, and take legal steps against him in accordance with the Bangladesh Penal Code.

The bench of Justices Jahangir Hossain and Md Badruzzaman ordered Sylhet’s Beanibazar police OC to carry out the directive.

The court passed the order during the hearing of the bail petition filed by the defendant Nahid Islam Ibrahim. It also turned down the bail plea of Ibrahim.

Lawyer Al Amin argued for the defendant, while Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman Khan stood for the state.

“The defendant filed an application with the plaintiff, the father of the child, in the High Court. According to the petition, he [plaintiff] has no objection to defendant Nahid Islam Ibrahim being granted bail,” DAG Bashirullah later said.

“This outraged the court. Because it is a murder case. Despite all that has happened, the father of the child took steps to save the defendant.”

“Having summarily dismissed the bail plea of the defendant, the court instructed the Beanibazar police to arrest the father of the dead child Khasru Mia and bring charges against him under the related law,” Bashir Ullah added.

Khasru filed the case against Ibrahim with Beanibazar police on Jun 7 last year.

According to the case dossier, the accused committed the murder due to the child witnessing the ‘illicit relationship’ between Ibrahim and the child’s paternal aunt.

Subsequently, police detained the aunt Surma Begum and Ibrahim.

Surma later admitted to the incident and testified in the court. There she said that the child was struck in the head and then strangled to death.

Ibrahim made the bail appeal in November last year.