Bangladesh police arrest man over Facebook scams

The man was identified as Md Saikat Hossain Bhuiyan, also known as Topu, 21. He was captured in front of Dhaka’s Regency Hotel on Monday, police said.

Topu posted false information on Facebook mentioning that he could change the outcome of public exams in exchange for money while using photos of the education minister, the deputy minister of education, the chairman of the Public Service Commission and the secretary of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on his pages, said Md Moshiur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of detective police.

Topu confessed to being involved in the scams, the police said citing an initial interrogation. He used 19 Facebook and Messenger accounts to carry out his deceptive acts.

The authorities were able to log into these accounts, each with different profile pictures, from his mobile phone.

Moshiur said Topu had made numerous posts in social media groups claiming to alter the mark sheets of SSC, HSC, Honours and master’s exams in return for money.

People seeking to elevate the results would contact him via Facebook Messenger. After he received messages from such individuals, he would send screenshots of “altered mark sheets” to gain trust from his victims.

Once he received the funds from them through bKash, he would block them to cut off further communication.

Apart from these, Topu used the photos of different men and women on his profile to spread misinformation. A case was filed against him with Khilkhet police over the matter.