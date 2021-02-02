Bangladesh cuts motorcycle registration fees by nearly half

The registration fee for motorcycles with an engine capacity of 100cc or less will be Tk 2,000 in place of Tk 4,200, the Road Transport and Highways Division said on Tuesday.

The fee for registering motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 100cc has been cut to Tk 3,000 from Tk 5,600.

The number of registered motorcycles in the country was over 3.1 million by the end of 2020, including more than 311,000 registered last year, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.

The number increased from a little over 755,000 in 2010.