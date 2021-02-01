Three PR firm employees die, several others fall ill after vacation in Gazipur resort

More than 30 employees of the company travelled to Gazipur's Sarah Resort on Friday to spend their vacation and some fell ill on their way back, according to the police.

“So far three individuals died in the Sarah Resort incident,” Gazipur Additional Police Superintendent AKM Jahirul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Among them, Shihab Jahir died at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, while Kaiser Ahmed died at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital. Sharif Zaman breathed his last a day later at Uttara Crescent Hospital, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah.

Of those who have fallen sick, three are currently being treated at Dhaka's United Hospital and a fourth at Ayesha Memorial Hospital, while another has been admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital, said Sreepur Police OC Md Imam Hossain.

“Alcohol consumption” has been cited as the cause of illness for those who are undergoing treatment at United Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, Kafrul Police OC Selimuzzaman said “poisoning” has been shown in the hospital records as the reason for Shihab's death.

One of the employees, who himself is hospitalised and did not want to be named, said Kaiser’s body has been sent to Thakurgaon, while preparations to take Shihab’s body to Mymensingh were underway.

However, the employee declined to reveal the details of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The trip had been arranged by the employees themselves, he said, adding that such excursions are organised once every few years. But many of them fell ill on their way back from the trip.