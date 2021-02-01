Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested

Police have arrested three of her friends over the incident.

Md Abdul Latif, OC of Mohammadpur Police Station, said on Sunday the woman and her friend ‘Raihan’ went to the house of their friend ‘Tafsir’ at Mohammadia Homes on Friday after having a meal at a restaurant in Uttara.

She was admitted to Anwer Khan Modern Hospital later the same day when she fell sick and died on Sunday.

Citing initial investigations, the OC said the woman had sex with Raihan.

Her father started a rape case against Raihan under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Saturday.

The police later arrested Raihan, Tafsir and their another friend ‘Coco’ in the case.

OC Latif said the police took them in custody for grilling on a three-day remand after producing them in court on Sunday.

The young women and his three male friends are students of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh or ULAB.

In a similar incident earlier in January, an O Level student of Mastermind School died after purportedly being raped by his friend in Dhaka’s Kolabagan.