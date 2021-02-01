Journalist ‘assaulted’ for taking photos of illegal sand lifting in Sunamganj

The complaint was made by Kamal Hossain Rafi, the Tahirpur correspondent of Dainik Sangbad.

Kamal said he had travelled to the Ghagtia area of the Upazila’s Badaghat Union to take photos upon hearing of the illegal act being committed.

“Several people interrupted me when I was taking photos and beat me up with iron rods. They took me to Ghagtia’s Chakbazar and tied me up to a tree and beat me up once again,” he said.

Later, another journalist came to his rescue and rushed him to Tahirpur Upazila Health Centre.

Kamal said he would file an official complaint with the police after his treatment is complete.

Abir Hossain Manik, the journalist who went to Kamal’s aid, told bdnews24.com, “Kamal was beaten up after being tied to a tree in the morning. Later I rescued him.”

Badaghat police outpost Sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan said they visited the scene of the incident and were investigating the matter.