Journalist ‘assaulted’ for taking photos of illegal sand lifting in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2021 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 09:33 PM BdST
A journalist has allegedly been tied to a tree and beaten up for taking photos of illegal lifting of sand from the Jadukata river in Sunamganj.
The complaint was made by Kamal Hossain Rafi, the Tahirpur correspondent of Dainik Sangbad.
Kamal said he had travelled to the Ghagtia area of the Upazila’s Badaghat Union to take photos upon hearing of the illegal act being committed.
“Several people interrupted me when I was taking photos and beat me up with iron rods. They took me to Ghagtia’s Chakbazar and tied me up to a tree and beat me up once again,” he said.
Later, another journalist came to his rescue and rushed him to Tahirpur Upazila Health Centre.
Kamal said he would file an official complaint with the police after his treatment is complete.
Abir Hossain Manik, the journalist who went to Kamal’s aid, told bdnews24.com, “Kamal was beaten up after being tied to a tree in the morning. Later I rescued him.”
Badaghat police outpost Sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan said they visited the scene of the incident and were investigating the matter.
- Daily tally: 10 virus deaths, 443 cases
- 43rd BCS preliminary test on Aug 6
- High hopes as COVID rate drops
- Student dies after ‘rape’, 3 friends held
- 42 citizens again call for probe into EC
- Garment workers protest in Mirpur
- Daily tally: 16 virus deaths, 369 cases
- Biman to resume Nepal flights on Feb 18
- Bangladesh reports 443 new virus cases, another 10 die
- Bangladesh to hold 43rd BCS preliminary test on Aug 6
- Declining infection rate drives hopes of curbing COVID spread in Bangladesh
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- 42 eminent citizens again urge president for investigation against EC over ‘misconduct’
- Garment workers end three-hour protests over back pay, allowances in Mirpur
Most Read
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- As virus variants spread, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’
- Bangladesh apparel makers win $40m lawsuit against American chain Sears
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Declining infection rate drives hopes of curbing COVID spread in Bangladesh
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Bangladesh wants peace and stability in Myanmar after military coup