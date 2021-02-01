Bangladesh government dragged to court over failure to recover laundered money from Swiss banks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2021 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 10:56 PM BdST
A writ petition has been moved in the High Court seeking directions to take appropriate steps to recover the 'huge amount' of laundered money parked in offshore accounts, particularly in Swiss banks.
Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Qayyum Khan and Subir Nandi Das filed the plea on Monday.
The petition also sought an order directing the respondents to apply to Switzerland's central bank to freeze all assets owned by controversial businessman Moosa bin Shamser overseas.
It also calls for the formation of a special investigation unit to monitor and regulate money laundering or financing of terrorist activities by any citizen or organisation.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, lawyer Subir Nandi said the virtual bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim's may hear the petition.
AKM Amin Uddin Manik, deputy attorney general of the bench, said he had received a copy of the writ petition on Monday.
The writ petition requested an order for the disclosure by the respondents of any information about money laundering and funds secretly parked in foreign banks, especially Swiss banks.
It also sought the enactment of appropriate laws and a legal framework to curb money laundering, financing of terrorist activities and tax evasion.
News reports in local and foreign media on the issue have been attached with the petition, which further seeks a rule asking why respondents' "failure and inaction" to recover "huge sums" of money smuggled by Bangladeshi nationals and companies to foreign banks, should not be declared ultra vires or beyond their legal authority.
As many as 15 government authorities, including the secretaries to the finance, home, foreign and law ministries along with the Anti-Corruption Commission and governor of Bangladesh Bank.
