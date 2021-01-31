Biman to resume flights to Kathmandu on Feb 18
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 03:07 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume commercial passenger flights to Nepal on Feb 18 after a suspension of nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national flag carrier will operate two weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays on the Dhaka-Kathmandu route, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.
Tickets can be purchased from Biman's mobile app, website, travel agents, tour operators, Biman call centres and sales counters.
Health protocols for travelling to Nepal and flight schedule will be available on Biman's website.
Biman stopped international flights after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in mid-March. Biman has resumed flights gradually since June, but not on 10 routes including Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Doha, Jeddah, Madina and Kuwait.
