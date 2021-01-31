Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat

The mercury dropped to 5.5 degrees Celsius in Kurigram's Rajarhat on Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in the country this winter.

Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest winter spell in January. After two mild cold snaps between December and mid-January, the third spell of chilly weather set in late in the month.

Rajshahi saw the mercury dip to 5.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature fell to 6.2 degrees Celcius in Chuadanga and Ishwardi and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi and Syedpur.

The lowest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 11.7 degrees Celsius.

"The cold wave that has been sweeping over large swaths of the country, including Kurigram and Srimangal, will continue for a couple more days," senior meteorologist Abdur Rahman said,

The latest cold snap started last Thursday as it gripped Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Cumilla, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga.

The forecast for Sunday said the weather would remain mainly dry across the country, with dense fog occurring from midnight to morning.