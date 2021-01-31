Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 12:44 PM BdST
A biting cold spell has continued to sweep across the south-western regions of Bangladesh and is expected to last a few more days.
The mercury dropped to 5.5 degrees Celsius in Kurigram's Rajarhat on Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in the country this winter.
Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest winter spell in January. After two mild cold snaps between December and mid-January, the third spell of chilly weather set in late in the month.
Rajshahi saw the mercury dip to 5.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature fell to 6.2 degrees Celcius in Chuadanga and Ishwardi and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi and Syedpur.
The lowest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 11.7 degrees Celsius.
"The cold wave that has been sweeping over large swaths of the country, including Kurigram and Srimangal, will continue for a couple more days," senior meteorologist Abdur Rahman said,
The latest cold snap started last Thursday as it gripped Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Cumilla, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga.
The forecast for Sunday said the weather would remain mainly dry across the country, with dense fog occurring from midnight to morning.
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Four killed, two injured after truck crushes autorickshaw in Sherpur
- Pandemic left 1.4m HSC examinees in limbo. Now they breathe a sigh of relief
- Clashes and boycott mark municipality polls in third phase
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- Myanmar military allays coup fears, says it will protect constitution
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void