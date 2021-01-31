42 eminent citizens again urge president for investigation against EC over ‘misconduct’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 08:06 PM BdST
As many as 42 prominent citizens have written to President Abdul Hamid again, calling for investigation into allegations of irregularities and serious financial misconduct against the Election Commission.
They sent the first letter to the president on Dec 14 last year, urging him to form a Supreme Judicial Council for the investigation.
To another letter of Jan 17, they attached CDs containing a series of investigative reports by Boishakhi TV on the alleged misconduct by the EC, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said on Sunday.
The citizens also sent the records of audit objections by the Comptroller and Auditor General, said Malik, a former counsel of the EC.
“We are appealing to you again in order to draw your attention to additional information in support of our complaint,” the eminent citizens said in the second letter.
In the first letter, they demanded sacking of the current election commissioners, including their chief KM Nurul Huda, alleging embezzlement in the name of training at the Electoral Training Institute under the EC.
Huda had earlier dismissed the citizens’ remarks holding the EC responsible as “unacceptable”.
- 42 citizens again call for probe into EC
- Garment workers protest in Mirpur
- Daily tally: 16 virus deaths, 369 cases
- Biman to resume Nepal flights on Feb 18
- Govt considers Hungary’s COVID-19 vaccine request
- Cold snap freezes northern Bangladesh
- Four dead in Sherpur crash
- HSC results brought relief to students
- 42 eminent citizens again urge president for investigation against EC over ‘misconduct’
- Garment workers end three-hour protests over back pay, allowances in Mirpur
- Bangladesh reports 369 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
- Biman to resume flights to Kathmandu on Feb 18
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
Most Read
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Speaker says decision on jailed MP Shahid after official communication from Kuwait
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
- India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency
- Biman to resume flights to Kathmandu on Feb 18