42 eminent citizens again urge president for investigation against EC over ‘misconduct’

They sent the first letter to the president on Dec 14 last year, urging him to form a Supreme Judicial Council for the investigation.

To another letter of Jan 17, they attached CDs containing a series of investigative reports by Boishakhi TV on the alleged misconduct by the EC, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said on Sunday.

The citizens also sent the records of audit objections by the Comptroller and Auditor General, said Malik, a former counsel of the EC.

“We don’t have the power to prove allegations of irregularities or corruption. Only a Supreme Judicial Council or the Anti-Corruption Commission can do that. So, we sought the attention of the president to the information we’ve gathered,” he said.

“We are appealing to you again in order to draw your attention to additional information in support of our complaint,” the eminent citizens said in the second letter.

In the first letter, they demanded sacking of the current election commissioners, including their chief KM Nurul Huda, alleging embezzlement in the name of training at the Electoral Training Institute under the EC.

Huda had earlier dismissed the citizens’ remarks holding the EC responsible as “unacceptable”.