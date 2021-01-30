Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top

The Dhaka education board is leading the rest of the boards with 57,926 GPA-5 achievers.

More than 1.3 million students were registered for the exams in 2020, which were cancelled due the rampant coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

All students have passed the assessments which were graded without holding the exams.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday received a summary of the results on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the chairmen of the education boards at a ceremony at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka's Segunbagicha.

Hasina, who virtually attended the ceremony, formally unveiled the results via video link.