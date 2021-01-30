Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2021 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2021 03:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 363 new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest daily count in over nine months, to take the tally of infections so far to 534,770.
The death toll climbed to 8,111 after 17 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.
Another 337 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 479,297.
As many as 12,084 samples were tested at 204 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.63 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Globally, over 102 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.2 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- Voting underway in 62 municipalities
- Bangladesh announces HSC results amid pandemic
- Momen congratulates his new US counterpart Blinken
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Officials discuss Indian PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit on 50 years of independence