All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020

As many as 161,807 achieved a GPA-5 in 2020, compared to 87,286 in 2019. More than 1.3 million students were registered for the exams in 2020, which were cancelled due the rampant coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The government announced the pandemic-delayed results of the HSC and equivalent exams on Saturday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday received a summary of the results on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the chairmen of the education boards at a ceremony at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka's Segunbagicha.

Hasina, who virtually attended the ceremony, formally unveiled the results via video link.

"We thought we would be able to hold the tests if the [coronavirus] situation changed. But there is a fresh wave of infections. The results have been announced in the same manner not only in Bangladesh but in other countries of the world," she said.

"We didn't want to waste a year of students' lives which is why we are announcing the results."

Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The government subsequently decided to grade the students using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of their JSC and SSC assessments.

However, the authorities could not publish the results without actually holding the exams under the previous legal framework.

Parliament later passed three amendment bills, allowing the government to publish the results under special circumstances.

Hasina said it was a difficult task to prepare the results of the HSC assessment on the basis of the results of the JSC and SSC examinations and thanked the authorities for their efforts.

She also urged people not to criticise the grading process of the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like previous years, the results of the HSC and equivalent exams can be viewed on the education board website amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The students can also get the results via SMS. Those who have already sent request via SMS will get the results after the announcement. Students can also request the results via SMS after the announcement.

To know the results, they will need to text HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2020 to 16222. They will get the results in a return SMS.

Madrasa students, who took the Alim exams, will need to type Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.

Technical students will need to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.