Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now

The authorities have also limited the registration options on the website to manage it properly.

Not all the categories on the web application of the registration platform Surokkha at www.surokkha.gov.bd are open for registration now.

Government ministers and officials have given differing accounts on the launch of the app.

"The health ministry asked us to set up the web application for online registration and we have prepared it accordingly. If the health ministry shows eagerness about the app, we will prepare to launch it as well,” said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

A mobile version of the web application has made it easier to use for registration, said

Palak. About 3,000 registrations were completed until Friday morning, he said, adding that those who have accurately entered their details have been properly registered.

Asked whether the health ministry showed interest in the app, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said “clarification” was required as to why the registration is not possible on the app while it is available on the website although the Surokkha platform is “ready”.

“They were supposed to be launched together,” he said.

“This matter is under the control of the ICT ministry. They have created the app and they will do whatever necessary for it. Our job is to give the go-ahead. It should have started by now,” he added.

Two days before the Jan 27 inauguration of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government organised a press conference to mark the handover of the Surokkha platform by the ICT ministry to the health ministry.

Palak said at the programme that they had prepared the app along with the web application, and proposed to launch it at the inauguration of the vaccination drive.

“We will open it once the health ministry or the Prime Minister’s Office orders us,” he said.

Asked about the app, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said they were told it was supposed to be available on all smartphones except iPhones for now.

“Now we need to ask why that is not happening,” he added.

WHO CAN REGISTER NOW

The Surokkha website contains 19 categories under the identification verification field, including one for citizens over the age of 55. The others are based on profession, mainly for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The categories include officers and employees of the government’s Health and Family Planning Department, approved private health and family planning officers and employees, all directly involved government and private health care officers and employees, heroic freedom fighters and heroines, frontline law enforcement agency, military and paramilitary defence forces, essential officers in governance of the state and frontline media workers.

The other categories are elected representatives, frontline officers and employees of the city corporations and municipalities, religious representatives of all religions, engaged in burial, government officers and employees at the forefront of emergency electricity, water, gas, sewerage and fire services, government officials of railway stations, airports and seaports, government officials involved in emergency public service in districts and Upazilas, ban officers and employees, unskilled migrant workers and national players.

It was also not possible to register as a frontline media worker on the website. One of the corresponding working on this report could not register online ever after several attempts on Friday.

After selecting the category and sub-category, giving NID number, date of birth and captcha, the web application displays a notice stating that the registration is open only for the frontline workers and those over 55.

Alek Mia, a 71-year-old retired school teacher from Narsingdi Sadar's Madhabdi, said he had been trying all day to register for his vaccine on the web application under the category for those over 55 years old.

But he could not succeed despite filling in all the required details correctly, he said.

After giving the information on the website, he received an OTP (One Time Password) on his mobile phone. But he could not enter the number on the OTP field in the website.

“I want to register for the coronavirus vaccine. But I have not been able to register yet,” Alek said.

Md Nazmul Islam, a line director and spokesperson for the Directorate General of Health Services, said the authorities have kept limited options initially to avoid pressure.

Asked why a frontline media worker could not register, he said only the journalists whose names are on the lists sent by their associations will be able to register now because the lists have been synched with the web applications.

Those not on the lists and those under 55 will get the opportunity to register sometime later, Nazmul said.

“It depends on when those on the lists can complete their registration,” he added.

An official of the Directorate of ICT, requesting anonymity, said problems were created due to mistakes in giving date of birth because many of those over 55 were giving the month in place of date.

“These will be solved soon,” he said.

State Minister Palak acknowledged that there have been some issues related to the verification of the NID number. The platform is refusing to verify 2 to 5 percent of the NID numbers, according to him.

The developers have incorporated all kinds of security and data protection measures in the application, said Palak.

"Various organisations from outside the country had expressed an interest in creating this application, but it has been created by the programmers of the ICT Division.

"Other security agencies, including the Digital Security Agency, have taken the necessary steps to ensure information security,” he added.

The state minister expects the application to operate without a hitch, even if it comes under strain as it hosted by National Data Centre.

As such, there should not be any problem with the online registration system, regardless of the number of users, while its capacity can also be increased if necessary, according to Palak.