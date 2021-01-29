High Court judge says ACC officials should publicise their assets information
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 01:58 AM BdST
A High Court judge has said the officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which seeks wealth statements of others in investigations, should publish information on their own assets to boost public confidence in the agency.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the remarks when he was hearing a rule Thursday on Md Kamrul Islam, who had been wrongly accused and sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of forging an SSC exam certificate.
“The commission is doing many good things, but one or two incidents create a negative impact across the country. We want the commission to give notice to everyone. All should give accounts of their assets,” Justice Rahim said.
“If all the officials and employees of the commission, including the commissioners, go public with their wealth statements, their acceptance among the people will increase,” the judge added.
The panel of Justice Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman scrapped the sentence against Kamrul.
The court also ordered a reinvestigation into the case and departmental action against the officials involved in the wrongful accusation of Kamrul.
It ordered the commission to consider compensation for Kamrul if he seeks any.
Minhazul Haque Chowdhury, the lawyer for Kamrul, said at the hearing that the ACC officials had either mistakenly charged his client or framed him.
“It is either unprofessional conduct, or dishonesty,” he said.
ACC counsel Khurshid Alam told the court that the entire commission is ashamed of the incident.
Kamrul said he would consider seeking compensation on consultation with his lawyer once he gets a copy of the verdict.
