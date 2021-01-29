Bangladesh ships third group of 1,778 Rohingya to Bhasan Char

Four vessels set sail from Chattogram's Patenga with the refugees around 9 am on Friday.

The refugees arrived in Chattogram by buses from the transit camp on the Ukhia Degree College grounds, escorted by law-enforcement personnel, on Thursday afternoon ahead of the move to Bhasan Char.

"The sea is calm and so they will reach Bhasan Char between 11:30 am and 12 noon,” Rear Admiral Md Mozammel Haque, Chattogram naval area commander, told bdnews24.com.

Two Navy and Coast Guard ships along with four speedboats escorted the vessels carrying the Rohingya to ensure security.

The government made plans to relocate some of the Rohingya from Cox’s Bazar two years as the efforts to repatriate them failed to get off the ground. Accordingly, it prepared the island of Bhasan Char to accomodate them.

The relocated Rohingya families are getting separate rooms with cooking facilities, electricity and sewerage systems, along with playgrounds, storm shelters, and livelihood opportunities.

In all, the project comprises 120 cluster villages with 1,440 rooms and 120 shelter stations. Each room has separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women as well as a kitchen. Each cluster village consists of 12 houses, each with 16 rooms. Each room can accommodate four people.

The authorities began the relocation on Dec 4, when the first batch of 1,642 refugees from Teknaf and Ukhiya moved to Bhasan Char.