Bangladesh ships third group of 1,778 Rohingya to Bhasan Char
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 01:02 PM BdST
The third group of 1,778 Rohingya refugees from Cox’s Bazar are on their way to Noakhali’s Bhasan Char island on naval ships.
Four vessels set sail from Chattogram's Patenga with the refugees around 9 am on Friday.
"The sea is calm and so they will reach Bhasan Char between 11:30 am and 12 noon,” Rear Admiral Md Mozammel Haque, Chattogram naval area commander, told bdnews24.com.
The government made plans to relocate some of the Rohingya from Cox’s Bazar two years as the efforts to repatriate them failed to get off the ground. Accordingly, it prepared the island of Bhasan Char to accomodate them.
The authorities began the relocation on Dec 4, when the first batch of 1,642 refugees from Teknaf and Ukhiya moved to Bhasan Char.
