Bangladesh reports 7 new virus deaths, lowest daily tally in 9 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 03:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 7 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a daily count, the lowest in almost nine months, to take the death toll so far to 8,094.
The caseload climbed to 534,407 after another 454 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 414 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 478,960.
As many as 12,075 samples were tested at 204 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.76 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.62 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.
Globally, over 101.47 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.19 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
