Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 01:02 AM BdST
Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed is leaving Dhaka on Friday on a state visit to the United States at the invitation of his US Army counterpart.
Gen Aziz will discuss regional security and mutual defence cooperation at the US Office of the Secretary of Defence for Policy, South and Southeast Asia during the visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a statement on Thursday.
He will also visit defence structures and training facilities of the US Army.
He will pay a courtesy call on the US army chief and discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two armies.
Gen Aziz will exchange views with the military adviser at the UN peacekeeping mission and under-secretaries general as well.
His visit is expected to play an important role in increasing the number of Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers, conducting peacekeeping missions properly and ensuring the country’s participation at the policymaking level of the missions, the ISPR said.
The army chief will wrap up the visit and return home on Feb 12.
