High Court scraps jail sentence of wrongfully accused man, orders fresh ACC probe

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2021 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 03:12 PM BdST

The High Court has scrapped the sentence of Md Kamrul Islam, who was wrongly accused and sentenced to 15 years in prison for forgery of an SSC exam certificate on the basis of a probe by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The court also ordered a fresh investigation in the case, while directing the authorities to take action against the ACC investigators for charging the wrong person with the crime.

The case dates back to 2003 when the then Anti-Corruption Bureau accused him of using a fake SSC certificate to get admitted to college in 1998.

The chargesheet of the case was submitted 10 years later by the ACC and the verdict was delivered the following year.

