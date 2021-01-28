Government forms selection committee to suggest names for ACC chairman, commissioner
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 11:34 PM BdST
The government has constituted a selection committee that will recommend names for the chairman and a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC.
The Cabinet Division in an order on Thursday said Hasan Foez Siddique of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division will head the five-strong panel.
The members are Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the High Court, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, the comptroller and auditor general, Md Sohrab Hossain, chairman of Public Service Commission, and retired cabinet secretary Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan.
According to the law, the national anti-graft agency is formed with three
commissioners, each having a term of five years. One of them is appointed chairman.
The tenure of Iqbal Mahmood, incumbent chief of the commission, is ending on Mar 13. Commissioner (Investigation) AFM Aminul Islam is also about to run his term.
The committee will shortlist two people for each post on the basis of at least three members’ decisions.
It will then forward the list of recommendations to the president to make the appointment.
Minimum four members must be present to make the quorum. The Cabinet Division will provide it with the secretarial support.
- Bangladesh drops on corruption index
- VIPs take vaccine
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for 4 years
- PM hopes to resolve Rohingya crisis through discussions
- Daily tally: 15 virus deaths, 509 cases
- HC scraps jail term of wrongly accused man
- Bangabandhu’s ideology as relevant as ever: Amartya Sen
- ‘Don’t be afraid,’ say people who took doses
- Bangladesh worse off on perception index as corruption ‘flourishes’ amid pandemic
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- Hasina hopes to resolve Rohingya crisis through talks with Myanmar
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- High Court scraps jail sentence of wrongfully accused man, orders fresh ACC probe
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- Over 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in five Dhaka hospitals
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27