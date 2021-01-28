Government forms selection committee to suggest names for ACC chairman, commissioner

The Cabinet Division in an order on Thursday said Hasan Foez Siddique of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division will head the five-strong panel.

The members are Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the High Court, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, the comptroller and auditor general, Md Sohrab Hossain, chairman of Public Service Commission, and retired cabinet secretary Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan.

According to the law, the national anti-graft agency is formed with three

commissioners, each having a term of five years. One of them is appointed chairman.

The tenure of Iqbal Mahmood, incumbent chief of the commission, is ending on Mar 13. Commissioner (Investigation) AFM Aminul Islam is also about to run his term.

The committee will shortlist two people for each post on the basis of at least three members’ decisions.

It will then forward the list of recommendations to the president to make the appointment.

Minimum four members must be present to make the quorum. The Cabinet Division will provide it with the secretarial support.