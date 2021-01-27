Home > Bangladesh

Results of 40th BCS written exams published

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST

The Public Service Commission has announced the results of the 40th written examination for the Bangladesh Civil Service jobs.

As many as 10,964 candidates have provisionally passed the tests, according to the results published on Wednesday

A total of 410,963 candidates registered for the exams, with 327,525 taking part in it.

The PSC published the notice to recruit 1,903 first class government officials through the 40th BCS exams on Sept 11 last year.

