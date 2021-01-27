Results of 40th BCS written exams published
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has announced the results of the 40th written examination for the Bangladesh Civil Service jobs.
As many as 10,964 candidates have provisionally passed the tests, according to the results published on Wednesday
A total of 410,963 candidates registered for the exams, with 327,525 taking part in it.
The PSC published the notice to recruit 1,903 first class government officials through the 40th BCS exams on Sept 11 last year.
More stories
- Man dies in CCC election violence
- New warning system to tackle landslide risk
- Govt clears path to release HSC results
- Govt reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- 481,029 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh
- First navy chief Nurul Huq dies
- Kushtia situation must be terrible: HC
- Two Bangladeshies win Padma Shri award
Recent Stories
- Results of 40th BCS written exams published
- Bangladesh records 528 new virus cases, deaths rise by 17
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- Bangladesh ready to roll out Oxford COVID vaccines after long wait
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- Bangladesh agricultural researchers blame government failure to control syndicates for price spikes
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- MPs spar over Chattogram city polls as violence flares up
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb